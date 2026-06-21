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TippingRichard Birch
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Richard Birch tipped 5-1 and 4-1 winners in last Monday's column - find his latest three fancies here
Our top tipster starts the week with selections at Catterick and Brighton
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- 'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal has three tips for Sunday's racing at Brighton and Pontefract
- 'I was blown away by him' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot
- 'I'm as confident as you can be - she could be miles ahead of her mark' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day four at Royal Ascot
- After a 28-1 winner on Wednesday, Paul Kealy takes aim at day three at Royal Ascot - and he's siding with a red-hot trainer
- Paul Kealy has nailed a 28-1 winner at Royal Ascot - don't miss his selections for the rest of day two
more inTop tipsters
- 'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal has three tips for Sunday's racing at Brighton and Pontefract
- 'I was blown away by him' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot
- 'I'm as confident as you can be - she could be miles ahead of her mark' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day four at Royal Ascot
- After a 28-1 winner on Wednesday, Paul Kealy takes aim at day three at Royal Ascot - and he's siding with a red-hot trainer
- Paul Kealy has nailed a 28-1 winner at Royal Ascot - don't miss his selections for the rest of day two