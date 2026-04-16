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TippingPaul Kealy
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Paul Kealy has four bets at Ayr and Newbury - and one of them could be 'a class above' their rivals
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- 'Starting here is a fair vote of confidence' - Paul Kealy with three selections for day three of the Craven meeting
- Graeme Rodway returns with four big-priced selections on day two of the Craven meeting
- 'He's a big player off an unchanged mark' - Harry Wilson has four Tuesday bets as Newmarket's Craven meeting begins
- 'He's been freshened up and that may be the key' - Paul Kealy with seven tips on Grand National day including two for the big one
- 'He's had a spring prize as his target' - Paul Kealy with six selections on day two at Aintree
more inTop tipsters
- 'Starting here is a fair vote of confidence' - Paul Kealy with three selections for day three of the Craven meeting
- Graeme Rodway returns with four big-priced selections on day two of the Craven meeting
- 'He's a big player off an unchanged mark' - Harry Wilson has four Tuesday bets as Newmarket's Craven meeting begins
- 'He's been freshened up and that may be the key' - Paul Kealy with seven tips on Grand National day including two for the big one
- 'He's had a spring prize as his target' - Paul Kealy with six selections on day two at Aintree