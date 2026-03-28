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TippingTom Segal
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'Marathon trips may well be the making of him' - Tom Segal has three fancies across Sunday's cards
Our expert with his fancies in Britain and Ireland
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- 'He's very well handicapped if fit after a break' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
- 'He makes appeal with the yard going so well' - Paul Kealy with three Thursday selections
- Graeme Rodway is back with a big-priced selection who looks 'dangerously well treated'
- Robbie Wilders has found one who 'jumps off the page' at Taunton in a bid to follow last week's 10-3 winner
- 'He should take a lot of beating' - Richard Birch bids to follow up last Monday's winner with three jumps tips
more inTop tipsters
- 'He's very well handicapped if fit after a break' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
- 'He makes appeal with the yard going so well' - Paul Kealy with three Thursday selections
- Graeme Rodway is back with a big-priced selection who looks 'dangerously well treated'
- Robbie Wilders has found one who 'jumps off the page' at Taunton in a bid to follow last week's 10-3 winner
- 'He should take a lot of beating' - Richard Birch bids to follow up last Monday's winner with three jumps tips