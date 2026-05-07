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TippingPaul Kealy
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'Last month's win could be just what the doctor ordered' - Paul Kealy takes aim at the Chester Cup among his four Friday tips
Our expert targets the final day of the May meeting - plus reflections on the Cheshire Oaks
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- 'There shouldn't be anything faster from the gates' - Paul Kealy with four tips for day two at Chester on Thursday
- 'He has loads of form around turning tracks' - Graeme Rodway has three fancies at Chester after a 9-4 winner in his last column
- 'She's gone well fresh before and is well treated' - Harry Wilson with his fancies for Tuesday's Flat action
- 'He was a big eyecatcher on his return' - Marcus Buckland has five tips for a busy bank holiday Monday
- Graeme Rodway with a big-priced selection who 'might be capable of taking the step up in grade in his stride'
more inTop tipsters
- 'There shouldn't be anything faster from the gates' - Paul Kealy with four tips for day two at Chester on Thursday
- 'He has loads of form around turning tracks' - Graeme Rodway has three fancies at Chester after a 9-4 winner in his last column
- 'She's gone well fresh before and is well treated' - Harry Wilson with his fancies for Tuesday's Flat action
- 'He was a big eyecatcher on his return' - Marcus Buckland has five tips for a busy bank holiday Monday
- Graeme Rodway with a big-priced selection who 'might be capable of taking the step up in grade in his stride'