Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPaul Kealy
premium
'I was blown away by him' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot
Our top tipster's strongest fancies for day five of Royal Ascot
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inTop tipsters
Last updated
Copy
more inTop tipsters
- 'I'm as confident as you can be - she could be miles ahead of her mark' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day four at Royal Ascot
- After a 28-1 winner on Wednesday, Paul Kealy takes aim at day three at Royal Ascot - and he's siding with a red-hot trainer
- Paul Kealy has nailed a 28-1 winner at Royal Ascot - don't miss his selections for the rest of day two
- Paul Kealy takes aim at Royal Ascot with six selections for day one - including a big-priced Group 1 winner who has become 'the forgotten horse'
- 'I think he's a massive price' - Paul Kealy has five fancies after landing 17-2, 7-1 and 7-2 winners last Saturday
more inBetting offers
- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
- Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets
- SBK Royal Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets for Friday's races
- Betfred Royal Ascot Friday betting offer: £50 in free bets for new customers
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot Friday
more inTop tipsters
- 'I'm as confident as you can be - she could be miles ahead of her mark' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day four at Royal Ascot
- After a 28-1 winner on Wednesday, Paul Kealy takes aim at day three at Royal Ascot - and he's siding with a red-hot trainer
- Paul Kealy has nailed a 28-1 winner at Royal Ascot - don't miss his selections for the rest of day two
- Paul Kealy takes aim at Royal Ascot with six selections for day one - including a big-priced Group 1 winner who has become 'the forgotten horse'
- 'I think he's a massive price' - Paul Kealy has five fancies after landing 17-2, 7-1 and 7-2 winners last Saturday
more inBetting offers
- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
- Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets
- SBK Royal Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets for Friday's races
- Betfred Royal Ascot Friday betting offer: £50 in free bets for new customers
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot Friday