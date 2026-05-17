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'I fancy him strongly to follow up' - find out whose run last time Richard Birch believes has been underestimated
Our top tipster kicks off the week with fancies at Carlisle and Lingfield
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- 'He has to go well on a course he likes' - Paul Kealy with three tips from York and Newbury
- 'He can be marked up a fair bit' - Paul Kealy with three tips on day two of the Dante festival at York
- Graeme Rodway tackles the opening day on the Knavesmire and his headline selection 'finished strongly when into the clear' last time
- 'The form has worked out tremendously and the family improve with age' - Robbie Wilders returns with three fancies on Tuesday
- Harry Wilson banged in 33-1 and 20-1 winners on Saturday - now he eyes up one who 'can surely prove well handicapped' at Windsor
more inTop tipsters
- 'He has to go well on a course he likes' - Paul Kealy with three tips from York and Newbury
- 'He can be marked up a fair bit' - Paul Kealy with three tips on day two of the Dante festival at York
- Graeme Rodway tackles the opening day on the Knavesmire and his headline selection 'finished strongly when into the clear' last time
- 'The form has worked out tremendously and the family improve with age' - Robbie Wilders returns with three fancies on Tuesday
- Harry Wilson banged in 33-1 and 20-1 winners on Saturday - now he eyes up one who 'can surely prove well handicapped' at Windsor