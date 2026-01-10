'His jockey is amazing value for 7lb' - Tom Segal has a tip for Punchestown, Fontwell and Chelmsford on Sunday

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.

Not a Racing Post+ subscriber? Sign up using code PRICEWISE20 to get our Racing Post+ Ultimate package for £20 for the first month. Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.