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TippingTom Segal
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'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal has three tips for Sunday's racing at Brighton and Pontefract
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- 'I was blown away by him' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot
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more inTop tipsters
- 'I was blown away by him' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot
- 'I'm as confident as you can be - she could be miles ahead of her mark' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day four at Royal Ascot
- After a 28-1 winner on Wednesday, Paul Kealy takes aim at day three at Royal Ascot - and he's siding with a red-hot trainer
- Paul Kealy has nailed a 28-1 winner at Royal Ascot - don't miss his selections for the rest of day two
- Paul Kealy takes aim at Royal Ascot with six selections for day one - including a big-priced Group 1 winner who has become 'the forgotten horse'
more inBetting offers
- Best Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for today's racing
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer: bet on the Norfolk Stakes and get £60 in free bets
- Scotland vs Morocco: get 50-1 for Scotland to score with Sky Bet
- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
- Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets