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'He is clearly handicapped to win again' - Paul Kealy with four Thursday selections
Our top tipster with his best bets at Perth and Warwick
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- Graeme Rodway returns with three selections on Wednesday and reckons that his bet of the day has a 'huge chance'
- Robbie Wilders' first tip won at 100-30 - find out his two remaining selections at Ffos Las on Tuesday
- 'He delivered a career-best by some way last time' - Richard Birch has two tips as he bids to follow up last week's winner
- Paul Kealy has struck with a 6-1 winner - find out his remaining tips at Ayr and Newbury on Friday
- 'Starting here is a fair vote of confidence' - Paul Kealy with three selections for day three of the Craven meeting
more inTop tipsters
- Graeme Rodway returns with three selections on Wednesday and reckons that his bet of the day has a 'huge chance'
- Robbie Wilders' first tip won at 100-30 - find out his two remaining selections at Ffos Las on Tuesday
- 'He delivered a career-best by some way last time' - Richard Birch has two tips as he bids to follow up last week's winner
- Paul Kealy has struck with a 6-1 winner - find out his remaining tips at Ayr and Newbury on Friday
- 'Starting here is a fair vote of confidence' - Paul Kealy with three selections for day three of the Craven meeting