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'He holds a significant class advantage over his rivals' - Richard Birch bids to follow up last Monday's winner
Our top tipster kicks off the week with three strong Bath fancies
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more inTop tipsters
- 'He has a bit of star quality about him' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow last week's 10-3 winner
- Paul Kealy's first two tips have won at 10-3 and 2-1 - he's taking on Field Of Gold next
- 'He is clearly handicapped to win again' - Paul Kealy with four Thursday selections
- Graeme Rodway returns with three selections on Wednesday and reckons that his bet of the day has a 'huge chance'
- Robbie Wilders' first tip won at 100-30 - find out his two remaining selections at Ffos Las on Tuesday
more inBetting offers
more inTop tipsters
- 'He has a bit of star quality about him' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow last week's 10-3 winner
- Paul Kealy's first two tips have won at 10-3 and 2-1 - he's taking on Field Of Gold next
- 'He is clearly handicapped to win again' - Paul Kealy with four Thursday selections
- Graeme Rodway returns with three selections on Wednesday and reckons that his bet of the day has a 'huge chance'
- Robbie Wilders' first tip won at 100-30 - find out his two remaining selections at Ffos Las on Tuesday
more inBetting offers