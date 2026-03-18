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'He could win this with a bit to spare' - Paul Kealy with a 3pt selection on Thursday
Our top tipster with his best bets at Ludlow and Sedgefield
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- Graeme Rodway hit the target with 4-1 and 7-2 winners in his last Wednesday column and is back with four fancies
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more inBetting offers
more inTop tipsters
- Graeme Rodway hit the target with 4-1 and 7-2 winners in his last Wednesday column and is back with four fancies
- Robbie Wilders struck with a 10-3 winner at Wetherby - find out his other selections on Tuesday
- Keith Melrose tipped Il Etait Temps in the Champion Chase find out who he likes in the Grand Annual
- 'The money has poured in for him' - Graeme Rodway fancies one of the big gambles of the day
- 'It could be the end of an 11-month plan' - Keith Melrose takes aim with six Cheltenham bets on day one
more inBetting offers