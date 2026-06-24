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'He appears to have plenty in his favour' - Phill Anderson is back with three tips for Thursday's racing
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- Graeme Rodway has kicked off with a 4-1 winner at Carlisle - find out his two remaining tips for Wednesday's action
- 'She very much looks like a winner in waiting' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the tracks
- Richard Birch tipped 5-1 and 4-1 winners in last Monday's column - find his latest three fancies here
- 'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal has three tips for Sunday's racing at Brighton and Pontefract
- 'I was blown away by him' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot
more inBetting offers
- Get 50-1 on Scotland to win or draw against Brazil with Paddy Power
- Scotland vs Brazil: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power
- England vs Ghana: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £30 in free bets with William Hill – plus an Epic Boost on that match
more inTop tipsters
- Graeme Rodway has kicked off with a 4-1 winner at Carlisle - find out his two remaining tips for Wednesday's action
- 'She very much looks like a winner in waiting' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the tracks
- Richard Birch tipped 5-1 and 4-1 winners in last Monday's column - find his latest three fancies here
- 'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal has three tips for Sunday's racing at Brighton and Pontefract
- 'I was blown away by him' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot
more inBetting offers
- Get 50-1 on Scotland to win or draw against Brazil with Paddy Power
- Scotland vs Brazil: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power
- England vs Ghana: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £30 in free bets with William Hill – plus an Epic Boost on that match