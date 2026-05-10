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TippingHarry Wilson
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Harry Wilson banged in 33-1 and 20-1 winners on Saturday - now he eyes up one who 'can surely prove well handicapped' at Windsor
Our top tipster had two massive winners in his Cracking The Puzzle Saturday column and now has four tips on Monday
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- 'Last month's win could be just what the doctor ordered' - Paul Kealy takes aim at the Chester Cup among his four Friday tips
- 'There shouldn't be anything faster from the gates' - Paul Kealy with four tips for day two at Chester on Thursday
- 'He has loads of form around turning tracks' - Graeme Rodway has three fancies at Chester after a 9-4 winner in his last column
- 'She's gone well fresh before and is well treated' - Harry Wilson with his fancies for Tuesday's Flat action
- 'He was a big eyecatcher on his return' - Marcus Buckland has five tips for a busy bank holiday Monday
more inTop tipsters
- 'Last month's win could be just what the doctor ordered' - Paul Kealy takes aim at the Chester Cup among his four Friday tips
- 'There shouldn't be anything faster from the gates' - Paul Kealy with four tips for day two at Chester on Thursday
- 'He has loads of form around turning tracks' - Graeme Rodway has three fancies at Chester after a 9-4 winner in his last column
- 'She's gone well fresh before and is well treated' - Harry Wilson with his fancies for Tuesday's Flat action
- 'He was a big eyecatcher on his return' - Marcus Buckland has five tips for a busy bank holiday Monday