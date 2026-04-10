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TippingPaul Kealy
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'He's been freshened up and that may be the key' - Paul Kealy with seven tips on Grand National day including two for the big one
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- 'He's had a spring prize as his target' - Paul Kealy with six selections on day two at Aintree
- 'He's well worth his place in this line-up' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Aintree on day one
- Our top tipster is back with three selections including one who is' bred to be a lot better than her current mark'
- Our top tipster returns with two wise wagers on Tuesday including one who could be 'seriously underestimated'
- 'The more I look at his profile, the more I like his chance' - Richard Birch with three strong Easter Monday fancies
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more inTop tipsters
- 'He's had a spring prize as his target' - Paul Kealy with six selections on day two at Aintree
- 'He's well worth his place in this line-up' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Aintree on day one
- Our top tipster is back with three selections including one who is' bred to be a lot better than her current mark'
- Our top tipster returns with two wise wagers on Tuesday including one who could be 'seriously underestimated'
- 'The more I look at his profile, the more I like his chance' - Richard Birch with three strong Easter Monday fancies
more inBetting offers
- Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
- Get 50-1 for over 0.5 goals in Chelsea vs Man City
- Grand National grey horses: tips & odds + get 7 each way places with Sky Bet
- Grand National 2026: start time, runners, odds & key details