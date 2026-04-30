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TippingGraeme Rodway
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Graeme Rodway with a big-priced selection who 'might be capable of taking the step up in grade in his stride'
Our top tipster with his picks for Friday's racing
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- Graeme Rodway recommends a Punchestown selection at a massive price who could 'spring a surprise'
- 'He has advanced his case in a big way' - Paul Kealy with four early weekend suggestions
- 'He caught the eye finishing well last time' - Graeme Rodway's four tips includes the prediction of a major Punchestown upset
- 'He has a bit of star quality about him' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow last week's 10-3 winner
- 'He holds a significant class advantage over his rivals' - Richard Birch bids to follow up last Monday's winner
more inTop tipsters
- Graeme Rodway recommends a Punchestown selection at a massive price who could 'spring a surprise'
- 'He has advanced his case in a big way' - Paul Kealy with four early weekend suggestions
- 'He caught the eye finishing well last time' - Graeme Rodway's four tips includes the prediction of a major Punchestown upset
- 'He has a bit of star quality about him' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow last week's 10-3 winner
- 'He holds a significant class advantage over his rivals' - Richard Birch bids to follow up last Monday's winner