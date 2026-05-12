Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingGraeme Rodway
premium
Graeme Rodway tackles the opening day on the Knavesmire and his headline selection 'finished strongly when into the clear' last time
Our top tipster with his picks for Wednesday's racing
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
Not a Racing Post+ subscriber?
Sign up now and you’ll also have access to an enormous range of top racing content.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inTop tipsters
Last updated
Copy
more inTop tipsters
- 'The form has worked out tremendously and the family improve with age' - Robbie Wilders returns with three fancies on Tuesday
- Harry Wilson banged in 33-1 and 20-1 winners on Saturday - now he eyes up one who 'can surely prove well handicapped' at Windsor
- 'Last month's win could be just what the doctor ordered' - Paul Kealy takes aim at the Chester Cup among his four Friday tips
- 'There shouldn't be anything faster from the gates' - Paul Kealy with four tips for day two at Chester on Thursday
- 'He has loads of form around turning tracks' - Graeme Rodway has three fancies at Chester after a 9-4 winner in his last column
more inTop tipsters
- 'The form has worked out tremendously and the family improve with age' - Robbie Wilders returns with three fancies on Tuesday
- Harry Wilson banged in 33-1 and 20-1 winners on Saturday - now he eyes up one who 'can surely prove well handicapped' at Windsor
- 'Last month's win could be just what the doctor ordered' - Paul Kealy takes aim at the Chester Cup among his four Friday tips
- 'There shouldn't be anything faster from the gates' - Paul Kealy with four tips for day two at Chester on Thursday
- 'He has loads of form around turning tracks' - Graeme Rodway has three fancies at Chester after a 9-4 winner in his last column