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TippingGraeme Rodway
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Graeme Rodway reckons 'connections mean business' with one of his best bets at Carlisle
Our top tipster with his picks for the day's racing
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- 'She very much looks like a winner in waiting' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the tracks
- Richard Birch tipped 5-1 and 4-1 winners in last Monday's column - find his latest three fancies here
- 'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal has three tips for Sunday's racing at Brighton and Pontefract
- 'I was blown away by him' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot
- 'I'm as confident as you can be - she could be miles ahead of her mark' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day four at Royal Ascot
more inBetting offers
- England vs Ghana: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £30 in free bets with William Hill – plus an Epic Boost on that match
- World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power
- Betfred World Cup offer: get 50-1 on England to beat Ghana
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £40 in free bets with Tote
more inTop tipsters
- 'She very much looks like a winner in waiting' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the tracks
- Richard Birch tipped 5-1 and 4-1 winners in last Monday's column - find his latest three fancies here
- 'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal has three tips for Sunday's racing at Brighton and Pontefract
- 'I was blown away by him' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot
- 'I'm as confident as you can be - she could be miles ahead of her mark' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day four at Royal Ascot
more inBetting offers
- England vs Ghana: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £30 in free bets with William Hill – plus an Epic Boost on that match
- World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power
- Betfred World Cup offer: get 50-1 on England to beat Ghana
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £40 in free bets with Tote