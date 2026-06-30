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TippingGraeme Rodway
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Graeme Rodway is hoping one of his three best bets on Wednesday 'will sneak under the radar'
Our top tipster's advice on Wednesday
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Published on inTop tipsters
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more inTop tipsters
- Harry Wilson has bagged 9-2 and 2-1 winners already - check out the rest of his Tuesday tips from across the cards
- Richard Birch tipped two 9-4 winners in last Monday's column - he has two more strong fancies this week
- Graeme Rodway nailed 4-1 and 5-2 winners on Wednesday and returns with five Saturday selections
- Harry Wilson found a 3-1 winner in his last column - he returns with six Friday tips from across the tracks
- 'He appears to have plenty in his favour' - Phill Anderson is back with three tips for Thursday's racing
more inTop tipsters
- Harry Wilson has bagged 9-2 and 2-1 winners already - check out the rest of his Tuesday tips from across the cards
- Richard Birch tipped two 9-4 winners in last Monday's column - he has two more strong fancies this week
- Graeme Rodway nailed 4-1 and 5-2 winners on Wednesday and returns with five Saturday selections
- Harry Wilson found a 3-1 winner in his last column - he returns with six Friday tips from across the tracks
- 'He appears to have plenty in his favour' - Phill Anderson is back with three tips for Thursday's racing