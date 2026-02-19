Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingView from Ireland
premium
'The trainer's last three runners at Dundalk have won' - Adrian Wall with three Friday tips
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
Not a Racing Post+ Ultimate subscriber?
Sign up now to receive 35% off for a whole year, plus you’ll also have access to an enormous range of top racing content just in time for the Cheltenham Festival.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPremium tips
Last updated
Copy
more inPremium tips
- 'He's been very well handicapped for a while' - Paul Kealy with four Friday Night Live selections
- 'This extreme trip should suit' - Paul Kealy with three Thursday selections
- 'There's every chance we haven't seen the best of him yet' - Paul Kealy offers up four Saturday selections
- Want to be a better punter? Here's a key lesson to take on board from a Super Bowl winner
- Graeme Rodway nailed another 100-30 winner last night and is back with his pick of the morning prices
more inPremium tips
- 'He's been very well handicapped for a while' - Paul Kealy with four Friday Night Live selections
- 'This extreme trip should suit' - Paul Kealy with three Thursday selections
- 'There's every chance we haven't seen the best of him yet' - Paul Kealy offers up four Saturday selections
- Want to be a better punter? Here's a key lesson to take on board from a Super Bowl winner
- Graeme Rodway nailed another 100-30 winner last night and is back with his pick of the morning prices