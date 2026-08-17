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TippingRobbie Wilders
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Robbie Wilders tipped Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois winner Rayif - find out his three all-weather plays on Tuesday
Our Tuesday tipster with three to back at Wolverhampton
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Published on inRobbie Wilders
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more inRobbie Wilders
- Robbie Wilders fancies the British and Irish favourites to fall short in Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois
- 'She could be a fair way ahead of her mark' - Robbie Wilders with three selections for Thursday's card at Windsor
- Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
- Robbie Wilders is two from two with his Tuesday tips and has one to run - find out who he fancies
- 'I'd be surprised if anything can stop her' - Robbie Wilders returns with three plays at Chester and Galway on Sunday
more inRobbie Wilders
- Robbie Wilders fancies the British and Irish favourites to fall short in Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois
- 'She could be a fair way ahead of her mark' - Robbie Wilders with three selections for Thursday's card at Windsor
- Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
- Robbie Wilders is two from two with his Tuesday tips and has one to run - find out who he fancies
- 'I'd be surprised if anything can stop her' - Robbie Wilders returns with three plays at Chester and Galway on Sunday