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'With a positive draw I can see him being a warm order again' - Keith Melrose takes aim at Wolverhampton's Friday Night Live card
Our expert has a pair of picks for the all-weather action
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more inPricewise
- 'Trainers will be queuing up for his services' - Tom Segal is siding with a rising star of the saddle in the Irish Lincolnshire
- Tom Segal has opened up with a 100-30 winner and has more tips on Midlands Grand National day
- 'He's going to be an awfully hard horse to get past' - Tom Segal thinks the Cheltenham Gold Cup can be won from the front
- 'Surely everyone has written him off too soon' - Tom Segal is tipping a Stayers' Hurdle upset among four more Cheltenham Festival picks
- 'He's going to be extremely hard to beat' - Tom Segal bids to build on Tuesday's 8-1 ante-post success with his day two selections