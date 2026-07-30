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Tom Segal tipped an 11-2 winner at Goodwood on Thursday and returns with a big-priced fancy in the day's feature race
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- Tom Segal has put up an 11-2 winner at Glorious Goodwood and has more Thursday tips - including a Galway Hurdle outsider
- Tom Segal enjoyed a 13-2 winner on day one at Goodwood and has two fancies for the Galway Plate
- Tom Segal has already bagged a 13-2 winner - find out the rest of his tips for day one of Glorious Goodwood
- Tom Segal's only Sunday tip won at 7-2 - he returns with a big fancy for Galway's opening day
- 'He's totally unexposed against a field we know everything about' - Tom Segal's best bets for King George day at Ascot
more inPricewise
- Tom Segal has put up an 11-2 winner at Glorious Goodwood and has more Thursday tips - including a Galway Hurdle outsider
- Tom Segal enjoyed a 13-2 winner on day one at Goodwood and has two fancies for the Galway Plate
- Tom Segal has already bagged a 13-2 winner - find out the rest of his tips for day one of Glorious Goodwood
- Tom Segal's only Sunday tip won at 7-2 - he returns with a big fancy for Galway's opening day
- 'He's totally unexposed against a field we know everything about' - Tom Segal's best bets for King George day at Ascot