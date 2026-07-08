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Tom Segal says Charlie Appleby could win all four ITV races at Newmarket - and is sure he's spotted the best value one
Pricewise tackles the opening day of the July festival
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more inPricewise
- Tom Segal tipped a well backed 2-1 winner on Saturday and thinks there could be a big upset over Calandagan on Sunday
- 'I'm expecting a career best from him' - Tom Segal has four tips for Saturday's ITV action
- 'She's getting quicker and this will be perfect' - Tom Segal with his advice for Irish Derby day
- 'He has a better form chance than his price suggests' - Tom Segal with four tips on Northumberland Plate day
- 'He's looked leagues ahead of his opposition' - Tom Segal with five fancies on the final day of Royal Ascot
more inPricewise
- Tom Segal tipped a well backed 2-1 winner on Saturday and thinks there could be a big upset over Calandagan on Sunday
- 'I'm expecting a career best from him' - Tom Segal has four tips for Saturday's ITV action
- 'She's getting quicker and this will be perfect' - Tom Segal with his advice for Irish Derby day
- 'He has a better form chance than his price suggests' - Tom Segal with four tips on Northumberland Plate day
- 'He's looked leagues ahead of his opposition' - Tom Segal with five fancies on the final day of Royal Ascot