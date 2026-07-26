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Tom Segal's only Sunday tip won at 7-2 - he returns with a big fancy for Galway's opening day
Our top tipster likes the look of one in the big handicap
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- 'He's totally unexposed against a field we know everything about' - Tom Segal's best bets for King George day at Ascot
- 'The Curragh should suit his front-running style' - Tom Segal fancies an outsider as he bids to follow up a 7-2 Saturday winner
- Tom Segal has opened up with a 7-2 winner and has more tips for Saturday's racing
- Tom Segal fancies an outsider 'firmly on the up' to beat the favourites in the Grand Prix de Paris
- Graeme Rodway is against the big two in Sunday's Group 1 - and instead likes a value bet with lots of positives
more inPricewise
- 'He's totally unexposed against a field we know everything about' - Tom Segal's best bets for King George day at Ascot
- 'The Curragh should suit his front-running style' - Tom Segal fancies an outsider as he bids to follow up a 7-2 Saturday winner
- Tom Segal has opened up with a 7-2 winner and has more tips for Saturday's racing
- Tom Segal fancies an outsider 'firmly on the up' to beat the favourites in the Grand Prix de Paris
- Graeme Rodway is against the big two in Sunday's Group 1 - and instead likes a value bet with lots of positives