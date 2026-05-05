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'There's no reason why he can't go well' - Tom Segal has three tips for the opening day of Chester's May meeting
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- 'This may come too soon for Precise' - Tom Segal has had a 4-1 winner at Newmarket and is taking on the Guineas favourite next
- Tom Segal fires in a 15-2 Saturday winner and thinks an outsider can cause a 2,000 Guineas shock
- 'His form is as good as there is' - Tom Segal is taking on the Sagaro Stakes market leaders with an outsider from a big jumps stable
- 'He has a much better chance than his price would indicate' - Tom Segal can sniff an upset in the Champion Stayers Hurdle
- 'He might be able to spring a surprise' - Tom Segal is backing Gordon Elliott to pull off a Grade 1 upset at Punchestown on Wednesday
more inPricewise
- 'This may come too soon for Precise' - Tom Segal has had a 4-1 winner at Newmarket and is taking on the Guineas favourite next
- Tom Segal fires in a 15-2 Saturday winner and thinks an outsider can cause a 2,000 Guineas shock
- 'His form is as good as there is' - Tom Segal is taking on the Sagaro Stakes market leaders with an outsider from a big jumps stable
- 'He has a much better chance than his price would indicate' - Tom Segal can sniff an upset in the Champion Stayers Hurdle
- 'He might be able to spring a surprise' - Tom Segal is backing Gordon Elliott to pull off a Grade 1 upset at Punchestown on Wednesday