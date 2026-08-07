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Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
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- Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
- Tom Segal has an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday - find out his two tips in the Stewards' Cup
- Tom Segal tipped an 11-2 winner at Goodwood on Thursday and returns with a big-priced fancy in the day's feature race
- Tom Segal has put up an 11-2 winner at Glorious Goodwood and has more Thursday tips - including a Galway Hurdle outsider
- Tom Segal enjoyed a 13-2 winner on day one at Goodwood and has two fancies for the Galway Plate
more inPricewise
- Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
- Tom Segal has an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday - find out his two tips in the Stewards' Cup
- Tom Segal tipped an 11-2 winner at Goodwood on Thursday and returns with a big-priced fancy in the day's feature race
- Tom Segal has put up an 11-2 winner at Glorious Goodwood and has more Thursday tips - including a Galway Hurdle outsider
- Tom Segal enjoyed a 13-2 winner on day one at Goodwood and has two fancies for the Galway Plate