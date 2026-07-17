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'She did something Thundering On couldn't last time' - Tom Segal is taking on the favourite in the Irish Oaks
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- Tom Segal fancies an outsider 'firmly on the up' to beat the favourites in the Grand Prix de Paris
- Graeme Rodway is against the big two in Sunday's Group 1 - and instead likes a value bet with lots of positives
- Tom Segal nailed a 7-1 winner on Friday - and says one of his four Saturday tips 'has a mark that seriously underestimates him'
- 'He's not the no-hoper the bookies seem to think he is' - Tom Segal has a big-priced tip in one of six races on ITV
- Tom Segal says Charlie Appleby could win all four ITV races at Newmarket - and is sure he's spotted the best value one
more inPricewise
- Tom Segal fancies an outsider 'firmly on the up' to beat the favourites in the Grand Prix de Paris
- Graeme Rodway is against the big two in Sunday's Group 1 - and instead likes a value bet with lots of positives
- Tom Segal nailed a 7-1 winner on Friday - and says one of his four Saturday tips 'has a mark that seriously underestimates him'
- 'He's not the no-hoper the bookies seem to think he is' - Tom Segal has a big-priced tip in one of six races on ITV
- Tom Segal says Charlie Appleby could win all four ITV races at Newmarket - and is sure he's spotted the best value one