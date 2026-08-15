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Robbie Wilders fancies the British and Irish favourites to fall short in Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois
Our top tipster foresees an upset or two
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more inPricewise
- Keith Melrose found a 4-1 winner in last week's Pricewise column - he's back with five tips for Saturday's ITV action
- Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
- Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
- Tom Segal has an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday - find out his two tips in the Stewards' Cup
- Tom Segal tipped an 11-2 winner at Goodwood on Thursday and returns with a big-priced fancy in the day's feature race
more inPricewise
- Keith Melrose found a 4-1 winner in last week's Pricewise column - he's back with five tips for Saturday's ITV action
- Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
- Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
- Tom Segal has an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday - find out his two tips in the Stewards' Cup
- Tom Segal tipped an 11-2 winner at Goodwood on Thursday and returns with a big-priced fancy in the day's feature race