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'He was really impressive and I wouldn't be put off by a high draw' - Tom Segal with his best bets on Nunthorpe day
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more inPricewise
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more inPricewise
- 'He's been crying out for a bit of give in the ground' - Tom Segal thinks the rain has come just in time for his York fancy
- 'He won with loads in hand and looks to have found his mojo' - Tom Segal has three selections for the opening day of York's Ebor meeting
- Robbie Wilders fancies the British and Irish favourites to fall short in Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois
- Keith Melrose found a 4-1 winner in last week's Pricewise column - he's back with five tips for Saturday's ITV action
- Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday