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'He might be able to spring a surprise' - Tom Segal is backing Gordon Elliott to pull off a Grade 1 upset at Punchestown on Wednesday
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more inPricewise
- Tom Segal fancies Cheltenham Festival form to be reversed as he takes on a hot favourite on day one of Punchestown
- Tom Segal's first tip for Sunday's ITV4 action was a 4-1 winner - don't miss his other fancy at Musselburgh
- 'He's improving at a rate of knots' - Tom Segal with four fancies on a big day of ITV action
- 'There's no way she should be ten times the price' - Tom Segal with two selections for the ITV4 action at Sandown
- 'He could make a mockery of this mark' - Tom Segal with five standout bets for Ayr and Newbury on Saturday