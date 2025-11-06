Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPricewise
premium
‘He could have more upside and he's been in the form of his life’ - Tom Segal fancies one against the Haldon Gold Cup hotpot
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Not a Racing Post+ subscriber? Sign up using code PRICEWISE20 to get our Racing Post+ Ultimate package for £20 for the first month. Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPricewise
Last updated
Copy
more inPricewise
- 'That form is light years ahead of anything else' - Tom Segal is sweet on a European runner in the Melbourne Cup
- Shane Ketteridge has had winners at 13-2 and 6-4 at the Breeders' Cup on Saturday - find out his remaining tips at Del Mar
- 'Everything is in place for a big performance' - Robbie Wilders has four bets in the big Saturday handicaps on ITV
- 'He has a huge amount of scope for improvement' - Shane Ketteridge with five fancies for day one of the Breeders' Cup
- 'He'll surely have too much class for the opposition' - Tom Segal bids to follow up an 18-5 winner with three Sunday tips
more inPricewise
- 'That form is light years ahead of anything else' - Tom Segal is sweet on a European runner in the Melbourne Cup
- Shane Ketteridge has had winners at 13-2 and 6-4 at the Breeders' Cup on Saturday - find out his remaining tips at Del Mar
- 'Everything is in place for a big performance' - Robbie Wilders has four bets in the big Saturday handicaps on ITV
- 'He has a huge amount of scope for improvement' - Shane Ketteridge with five fancies for day one of the Breeders' Cup
- 'He'll surely have too much class for the opposition' - Tom Segal bids to follow up an 18-5 winner with three Sunday tips