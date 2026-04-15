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'It's going to take a top-class sprinter to get past him' - Tom Segal has two fancies for Craven day at Newmarket
Pricewise is taking on Aidan O'Brien in the day's big race
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more inPricewise
- 'The others are going to have to take a big step forward to beat him' - Tom Segal with two selections at Newmarket on Wednesday
- Tom Segal has opened up with a 6-1 winner on Sunday and has more tips to run
- 'He's been trained with the Grand National in mind all season' - Tom Segal with one who has been laid out for Aintree's showpiece
- 'He was one of the easiest winners at the Cheltenham Festival - and I'm taking him on' - Tom Segal's best bets for day two of Aintree
- 'He's more than classy enough to win this' - Tom Segal has four selections on day one of Aintree
more inPricewise
- 'The others are going to have to take a big step forward to beat him' - Tom Segal with two selections at Newmarket on Wednesday
- Tom Segal has opened up with a 6-1 winner on Sunday and has more tips to run
- 'He's been trained with the Grand National in mind all season' - Tom Segal with one who has been laid out for Aintree's showpiece
- 'He was one of the easiest winners at the Cheltenham Festival - and I'm taking him on' - Tom Segal's best bets for day two of Aintree
- 'He's more than classy enough to win this' - Tom Segal has four selections on day one of Aintree