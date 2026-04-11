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'She might be hard to peg back' - Tom Segal with three tips for Sunday's action
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- 'He's been trained with the Grand National in mind all season' - Tom Segal with one who has been laid out for Aintree's showpiece
- 'He was one of the easiest winners at the Cheltenham Festival - and I'm taking him on' - Tom Segal's best bets for day two of Aintree
- 'He's more than classy enough to win this' - Tom Segal has four selections on day one of Aintree
- Tom Segal had a 9-2 Fairyhouse winner on Sunday and he's tipping two at big prices in the Irish Grand National next
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more inPricewise
- 'He's been trained with the Grand National in mind all season' - Tom Segal with one who has been laid out for Aintree's showpiece
- 'He was one of the easiest winners at the Cheltenham Festival - and I'm taking him on' - Tom Segal's best bets for day two of Aintree
- 'He's more than classy enough to win this' - Tom Segal has four selections on day one of Aintree
- Tom Segal had a 9-2 Fairyhouse winner on Sunday and he's tipping two at big prices in the Irish Grand National next
- Tom Segal tipped the 9-2 winner of the first Grade 1 at Fairyhouse and has another up his sleeve for the WillowWarm Gold Cup