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Tom Segal had a 9-2 Fairyhouse winner on Sunday and he's tipping two at big prices in the Irish Grand National next
Pricewise also has selections at Kempton and Plumpton on Easter Monday
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more inPricewise
- Tom Segal tipped the 9-2 winner of the first Grade 1 at Fairyhouse and has another up his sleeve for the WillowWarm Gold Cup
- Tom Segal struck with a 7-1 winner on All-Weather finals day and has three selections for a busy Saturday
- 'He can make his class count' - Tom Segal's best bets for Newcastle on Good Friday
- Our Dubai World Cup Pricewise kicked off with a 6-1 winner - find out the remaining tips for Meydan's big card
- 'There is no reason why he won't go extremely close' - Tom Segal rates one with course form in the Lincoln
more inPricewise
- Tom Segal tipped the 9-2 winner of the first Grade 1 at Fairyhouse and has another up his sleeve for the WillowWarm Gold Cup
- Tom Segal struck with a 7-1 winner on All-Weather finals day and has three selections for a busy Saturday
- 'He can make his class count' - Tom Segal's best bets for Newcastle on Good Friday
- Our Dubai World Cup Pricewise kicked off with a 6-1 winner - find out the remaining tips for Meydan's big card
- 'There is no reason why he won't go extremely close' - Tom Segal rates one with course form in the Lincoln