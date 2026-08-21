Tom Segal with an improving 11-2 shot to consider at Hamilton

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Tiernan

6.15 Hamilton

1pt win at 11-2

Tiernan ran a amazing race at 150-1 in the listed Glasgow Stakes last season, staying on strongly to finish third ahead of some horses still rated a lot higher than he is. Given that classy performance, he's been a bit disappointing since but he got of the mark in good style back at Hamilton last time and he clearly has an affinity with the track.

Iain Jardine has won the Scullion Law Lanark Silver Bell Handicap (6.15) twice in the last eight years, so it seems likely that he has been aiming Tiernan at this race all season long and everything looks to be in his favour.