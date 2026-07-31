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Tom Segal with an Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old who looks overpriced at 16-1
Our top tipster's pick of the morning prices comes at Galway
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'This could be a case of looking a gift horse in the mouth' - Paul Kealy fancies a 12-1 shot off a much lower hurdles mark at Galway
- 'He is the one with obvious upside' - Keith Melrose picks out a 9-2 shot away from the glare of Goodwood
- 'She looks well worth backing at 25-1' - Paul Kealy with a big-price fancy on day one of Glorious Goodwood
- Keith Melrose picks out a 6-1 sprinter at Windsor this evening
- 'He can bounce back to his best' - Tom Segal is confident of a big run from an Ascot specialist priced at 9-1
more inBetting offers
- Glorious Goodwood day four free bets: Claim £500+ in bookmaker offers for Friday's racing
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
more inPricewise Extra
- 'This could be a case of looking a gift horse in the mouth' - Paul Kealy fancies a 12-1 shot off a much lower hurdles mark at Galway
- 'He is the one with obvious upside' - Keith Melrose picks out a 9-2 shot away from the glare of Goodwood
- 'She looks well worth backing at 25-1' - Paul Kealy with a big-price fancy on day one of Glorious Goodwood
- Keith Melrose picks out a 6-1 sprinter at Windsor this evening
- 'He can bounce back to his best' - Tom Segal is confident of a big run from an Ascot specialist priced at 9-1
more inBetting offers
- Glorious Goodwood day four free bets: Claim £500+ in bookmaker offers for Friday's racing
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer