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Tom Segal thinks this unexposed handicapper and 12-1 chance 'could be thrown in' off his opening mark
Our top tipster's pick of the morning prices comes at Ascot
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- Yesterday's Pricewise Extra selection won at odds of 5-1 - now Tom Segal picks out a 10-1 shot who can improve for the drop in trip
- Paul Kealy with a 5-1 chance who 'has a big chance in a run of the mill handicap'
- Graeme Rodway returns with his pick of the morning prices and has spotted a positive jockey booking
- Paul Kealy fancies a prolific chaser to go in again with a top jockey doing the steering
- 'I'm surprised he's 16-1' - Keith Melrose with a sprinter to follow at Lingfield
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more inPricewise Extra
- Yesterday's Pricewise Extra selection won at odds of 5-1 - now Tom Segal picks out a 10-1 shot who can improve for the drop in trip
- Paul Kealy with a 5-1 chance who 'has a big chance in a run of the mill handicap'
- Graeme Rodway returns with his pick of the morning prices and has spotted a positive jockey booking
- Paul Kealy fancies a prolific chaser to go in again with a top jockey doing the steering
- 'I'm surprised he's 16-1' - Keith Melrose with a sprinter to follow at Lingfield
more inBetting offers
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Newmarket July Festival betting offer: Get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day three
- Get 40-1 on England to qualify against Norway with Paddy Power's World Cup betting offer