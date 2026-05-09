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Tom Segal thinks the track will be perfect for a strong traveller who 'has a good chance of making all'
Our top tipster with his pick of the morning prices
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'She's going to leave that form a long way behind' - Tom Segal is expecting a big step forward from one on Friday
- Paul Kealy with a Chester play who 'could prove a completely different class to his rivals'
- 'This is a significantly easier race than he has contested recently' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
- 'He's clearly in very good order' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He has a good draw and might be able to make that count' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Monday
more inBetting offers
more inPricewise Extra
- 'She's going to leave that form a long way behind' - Tom Segal is expecting a big step forward from one on Friday
- Paul Kealy with a Chester play who 'could prove a completely different class to his rivals'
- 'This is a significantly easier race than he has contested recently' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
- 'He's clearly in very good order' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He has a good draw and might be able to make that count' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Monday
more inBetting offers