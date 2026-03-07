Free Bets
Next race unavailable
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Free Bets
next race off
Next race unavailable
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPricewise Extra
premium
Tom Segal thinks a stiff test of stamina will suit this mare perfectly at Sandown
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
Not a Racing Post+ Ultimate subscriber?
Sign up now to receive 50% off for six months, plus you’ll also have access to an enormous range of top racing content just in time for the Cheltenham Festival.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPricewise Extra
Last updated
Copy
more inPricewise Extra
- 'He looks to have everything in his favour' - Tom Segal with a veteran who could rediscover old magic at Exeter
- 'He looks nicely treated on what he has done so far' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- Keith Melrose thinks his pick of the prices 'could prove a cut above the opposition' on Wednesday
- 'She's getting dangerously handicapped' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- Richard Birch nailed an 11-2 winner in Sunday's Pricewise Extra column - find out today's tip who 'looks worth a bet to regain winning ways'
more inBetting offers
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham
- Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet
more inPricewise Extra
- 'He looks to have everything in his favour' - Tom Segal with a veteran who could rediscover old magic at Exeter
- 'He looks nicely treated on what he has done so far' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- Keith Melrose thinks his pick of the prices 'could prove a cut above the opposition' on Wednesday
- 'She's getting dangerously handicapped' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- Richard Birch nailed an 11-2 winner in Sunday's Pricewise Extra column - find out today's tip who 'looks worth a bet to regain winning ways'
more inBetting offers
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham
- Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet