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Tom Segal is taking on Albert Einstein with a classy performer who 'always goes well fresh'
Our expert tipster's early value play comes from the Curragh
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'The handicapper's giving him a real chance' - this 16-1 veteran has caught Tom Segal's eye
- 'The job has been done in getting him handicapped' - Paul Kealy with Thursday's late value play
- Graeme Rodway with a course specialist to back at Lingfield on Wednesday
- 'He is certainly bred for this task' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'This represents a significant drop in class' - Richard Birch with a hurdler to back at Kempton
more inBetting offers
more inPricewise Extra
- 'The handicapper's giving him a real chance' - this 16-1 veteran has caught Tom Segal's eye
- 'The job has been done in getting him handicapped' - Paul Kealy with Thursday's late value play
- Graeme Rodway with a course specialist to back at Lingfield on Wednesday
- 'He is certainly bred for this task' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'This represents a significant drop in class' - Richard Birch with a hurdler to back at Kempton
more inBetting offers