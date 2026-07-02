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'This longer distance should bring about improvement' - Harry Wilson has his eyes on a juvenile at double-figure odds at Kempton
Our expert tipster with his early value play on Thursday
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway reckons he has found 'a value play against the favourite' with his pick of the morning prices
- 'He makes some appeal for a yard that is firing in the winners' - Paul Kealy's pick of the Tuesday morning prices
- Graeme Rodway is expecting this course-and-distance winner to 'bounce back' from a defeat last time
- 'I am adamant there is plenty more to come from him' - Richard Birch bids to follow up Monday's 5-2 winner
- 'A repeat of that last run would give her a great chance' - Tom Segal's pick of the Saturday morning prices
more inBetting offers
- Harry Kane betting offer: get 40-1 for a shot in England vs DR Congo
- England World Cup betting offers: get 50-1 for a goal and 40-1 on a Harry Kane shot
- England vs DR Congo betting offer: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- William Hill are offering Evs on Harry Kane to score against DR Congo – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets
more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway reckons he has found 'a value play against the favourite' with his pick of the morning prices
- 'He makes some appeal for a yard that is firing in the winners' - Paul Kealy's pick of the Tuesday morning prices
- Graeme Rodway is expecting this course-and-distance winner to 'bounce back' from a defeat last time
- 'I am adamant there is plenty more to come from him' - Richard Birch bids to follow up Monday's 5-2 winner
- 'A repeat of that last run would give her a great chance' - Tom Segal's pick of the Saturday morning prices
more inBetting offers
- Harry Kane betting offer: get 40-1 for a shot in England vs DR Congo
- England World Cup betting offers: get 50-1 for a goal and 40-1 on a Harry Kane shot
- England vs DR Congo betting offer: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- William Hill are offering Evs on Harry Kane to score against DR Congo – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets