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'The return of cheekpieces looks key' - a well-treated sprinter at Hamilton is Harry Wilson's pick of the morning prices
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'His trainer has an excellent record at this meeting' - Tom Segal thinks the best is yet to come from unexposed chaser
- 'He threatens to be a lot better than his mark' - Tom Segal fancies a handicap chaser at Punchestown on Friday
- 'He looks certain to go well' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Thursday
- Graeme Rodway reckons his pick of the early prices is 'certainly peaking at the right time'
- Graeme Rodway found a 5-2 winner in yesterday's Pricewise Extra column - he returns with a Punchestown fancy
more inBetting offers
- Premier League betting offer: Get 50-1 Man Utd or 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Manchester United vs Liverpool
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Man United vs Liverpool with Betfair
- Best 1,000 Guineas 2026 betting offers and free bets worth £650
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power