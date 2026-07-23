Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'The drop to sprinting could well suit' - Paul Kealy with a 7-2 shot well worth backing at Doncaster
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every day on racingpost.com.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPricewise Extra
Last updated
Copy
more inPricewise Extra
- Robbie Wilders is backing this fallen star to bounce back at Naas
- 'She's very much at home on this ground' - Paul Kealy has a 5-1 bet against a potentially vulnerable favourite
- 'He looks well up to bossing this' - Robbie Wilders only has eyes for this class-dropper at Beverley
- 'He has clear form claims if he can bounce back' - Paul Kealy has found a 15-2 shot that could be a bit of Sunday value
- 'Everything looks perfect for him today' - Tom Segal fancies a 13-2 chance to strike at the Curragh on Saturday
more inPricewise Extra
- Robbie Wilders is backing this fallen star to bounce back at Naas
- 'She's very much at home on this ground' - Paul Kealy has a 5-1 bet against a potentially vulnerable favourite
- 'He looks well up to bossing this' - Robbie Wilders only has eyes for this class-dropper at Beverley
- 'He has clear form claims if he can bounce back' - Paul Kealy has found a 15-2 shot that could be a bit of Sunday value
- 'Everything looks perfect for him today' - Tom Segal fancies a 13-2 chance to strike at the Curragh on Saturday