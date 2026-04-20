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'She massively outran odds of 200-1 last time out' - Richard Birch with a Kelso hurdler to back
Our top tipster with his pick of the morning odds
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'Expect him to spring back to life on his favoured good ground' - Richard Birch with a Plumpton chaser to back
- Tom Segal's pick of the morning prices is 'in tremendous form and looks well handicapped'
- 'If he's back to his best he will be hard to catch' - Tom Segal with a sprinter to back at Newbury
- 'He makes plenty of appeal back on turf' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'Class is permanent' - Graeme Rodway reckons it's worth sticking with a topweight for his pick of the morning prices
more inPricewise Extra
- 'Expect him to spring back to life on his favoured good ground' - Richard Birch with a Plumpton chaser to back
- Tom Segal's pick of the morning prices is 'in tremendous form and looks well handicapped'
- 'If he's back to his best he will be hard to catch' - Tom Segal with a sprinter to back at Newbury
- 'He makes plenty of appeal back on turf' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'Class is permanent' - Graeme Rodway reckons it's worth sticking with a topweight for his pick of the morning prices