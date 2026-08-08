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Robbie Wilders likes an 11-2 shot with top course form at Haydock
Our top tipster with a fancy for a resurgent yard
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- Harry Wilson is backing a 6-1 shot who is 'ready to strike now returned to a mile' at Chepstow
- 'Her rivals are famously hard to win with' - Keith Melrose with an 8-1 sprint selection
- 'He's been operating at a higher level' - Paul Kealy's morning value pick is one 'on his way back up'
- Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices sees Billy Loughnane riding for a trainer bidding for five wins on the bounce
- Paul Kealy is backing an 8-1 chance to continue her trainer's red-hot run of form on Tuesday
more inPricewise Extra
- Harry Wilson is backing a 6-1 shot who is 'ready to strike now returned to a mile' at Chepstow
- 'Her rivals are famously hard to win with' - Keith Melrose with an 8-1 sprint selection
- 'He's been operating at a higher level' - Paul Kealy's morning value pick is one 'on his way back up'
- Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices sees Billy Loughnane riding for a trainer bidding for five wins on the bounce
- Paul Kealy is backing an 8-1 chance to continue her trainer's red-hot run of form on Tuesday