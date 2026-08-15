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Robbie Wilders eyes up a 'revitalised' 9-1 chance at Newmarket on Saturday
Our top tipster's pick of the morning prices
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- Keith Melrose is swinging for the fences with an 18-1 selection at Epsom
- Graeme Rodway is on a Pricewise Extra hat-trick after 4-1 and 7-2 winners in the last two days - get his 6-1 selection here
- Graeme Rodway hit the target with a 7-2 winner yesterday and is back with a 4-1 selection on Wednesday
- Graeme Rodway reckons his 7-2 selection is 'thriving right now' and has 'more to offer''
- Graeme Rodway with a 9-1 selection who is fancied to make a splash on his stable debut
more inPricewise Extra
- Keith Melrose is swinging for the fences with an 18-1 selection at Epsom
- Graeme Rodway is on a Pricewise Extra hat-trick after 4-1 and 7-2 winners in the last two days - get his 6-1 selection here
- Graeme Rodway hit the target with a 7-2 winner yesterday and is back with a 4-1 selection on Wednesday
- Graeme Rodway reckons his 7-2 selection is 'thriving right now' and has 'more to offer''
- Graeme Rodway with a 9-1 selection who is fancied to make a splash on his stable debut