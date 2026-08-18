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Paul Kealy with a 9-1 shot who could reverse recent form
Marisitta17:00 ChepstowView Racecard
Jky: Ashley Lewis (3lb)Tnr: John O'Shea
Marisitta
5.00 Chepstow
1pt each-way at 9-1 generally
Marisitta was second to Arnaz over this course and distance nine days ago when beaten two-and-a-quarter lengths, and with that being an apprentice race the winner doesn't get a penalty.
That means they are set to officially race on the same terms, which would make things harder. However, all is not quite as it seems, as last time Arnaz was ridden by a 7lb claimer, while Marisitta's jockey could not claim.
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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- Richard Birch fancies a 9-1 shot to pounce late off an attractive mark
- Robbie Wilders eyes up a 'revitalised' 9-1 chance at Newmarket on Saturday
- Keith Melrose is swinging for the fences with an 18-1 selection at Epsom
- Graeme Rodway is on a Pricewise Extra hat-trick after 4-1 and 7-2 winners in the last two days - get his 6-1 selection here