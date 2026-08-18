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Paul Kealy with a 9-1 shot who could reverse recent form

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Silk
Marisitta17:00 Chepstow
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Jky: Ashley Lewis (3lb)Tnr: John O'Shea

Marisitta
5.00 Chepstow
1pt each-way at 9-1 generally

Marisitta was second to Arnaz over this course and distance nine days ago when beaten two-and-a-quarter lengths, and with that being an apprentice race the winner doesn't get a penalty.

That means they are set to officially race on the same terms, which would make things harder. However, all is not quite as it seems, as last time Arnaz was ridden by a 7lb claimer, while Marisitta's jockey could not claim.

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