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Paul Kealy with a 15-2 chance to back away from the fanfare at York
Where's Freddy
4.20 Newmarket
1pt win at 15-2 generally
Where's Freddy was 3-3 on Newmarket's July course, and can surely be forgiven for losing that unbeaten record last time as he stumbled at the start, lost loads of ground and wasn't really persevered with.
He was a 7-2 shot that day, while stablemate Cherry Cobbler, who is favourite here at just under 2-1, was a 14-1 shot and finished second.
Cherry Cobbler has won since as well, so obviously deserves to be much shorter in the betting despite a 5lb penalty, but Where's Freddy has to be too big at 15-2.
He surely wouldn't be anywhere near that price if his last run wasn't in the form book, and it's easily forgiveable after what happened at the start.
Read more...
'He's a country mile better than his mark' - Paul Kealy is back in action after a 4-1 Wednesday winner
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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- Graeme Rodway has been in red-hot form over the last week and has a 5-1 selection for subscribers
- Paul Kealy with a 9-1 shot who could reverse recent form
- Richard Birch expects this progressive pick to sprint past more exposed Windsor rivals
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- York Ebor Festival Ladies Day free bets: £600+ bookmaker offers
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