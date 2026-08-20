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Tipping

Paul Kealy with a 15-2 chance to back away from the fanfare at York

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Silk
Where's Freddy16:20 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Stuart Williams

Where's Freddy 4.20 Newmarket
1pt win at 15-2 generally

Where's Freddy was 3-3 on Newmarket's July course, and can surely be forgiven for losing that unbeaten record last time as he stumbled at the start, lost loads of ground and wasn't really persevered with.

He was a 7-2 shot that day, while stablemate Cherry Cobbler, who is favourite here at just under 2-1, was a 14-1 shot and finished second.

Cherry Cobbler has won since as well, so obviously deserves to be much shorter in the betting despite a 5lb penalty, but Where's Freddy has to be too big at 15-2.

He surely wouldn't be anywhere near that price if his last run wasn't in the form book, and it's easily forgiveable after what happened at the start.

Read more...

'He's a country mile better than his mark' - Paul Kealy is back in action after a 4-1 Wednesday winner 

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