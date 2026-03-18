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Our expert tipster reckons that his selection at Kempton is 'clearly bred for the job'
Graeme Rodway with his early value play
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'This trip on a testing track could prove perfect' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'This 0-100 won't take much winning' - Richard Birch takes on short-priced Plumpton favourite with well-handicapped hurdler
- Richard Birch bids to follow up Monday's 9-2 winner with Chepstow mare who remains on 'the right side of the handicapper'
- 'He could cause an upset' - Tom Segal fancies an outsider at Kempton on Saturday
- 'He looks sure to go well' - Tom Segal's pick of the prices on Friday
more inBetting offers
more inPricewise Extra
- 'This trip on a testing track could prove perfect' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'This 0-100 won't take much winning' - Richard Birch takes on short-priced Plumpton favourite with well-handicapped hurdler
- Richard Birch bids to follow up Monday's 9-2 winner with Chepstow mare who remains on 'the right side of the handicapper'
- 'He could cause an upset' - Tom Segal fancies an outsider at Kempton on Saturday
- 'He looks sure to go well' - Tom Segal's pick of the prices on Friday
more inBetting offers