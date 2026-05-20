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Keith Melrose with one who 'looks a class above' at Kempton on Wednesday
Our top tipster's pick of the morning prices
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- 'He looks certain to relish the extra yardage' - Paul Kealy with his pick of the morning prices
- 'A mark of 74 is by no means his ceiling' - Richard Birch makes the case for a well drawn Windsor sprinter
- 'If she gets an uncontested lead she will be difficult to pass' - Richard Birch with a strong Hamilton fancy
- 'Everything points to him going close' - Tom Segal thinks there is plenty more to come from this unexposed handicapper
- 'A step forward looks extremely likely' - Tom Segal fancies an unexposed handicapper to strike on Friday
more inBetting offers
more inPricewise Extra
- 'He looks certain to relish the extra yardage' - Paul Kealy with his pick of the morning prices
- 'A mark of 74 is by no means his ceiling' - Richard Birch makes the case for a well drawn Windsor sprinter
- 'If she gets an uncontested lead she will be difficult to pass' - Richard Birch with a strong Hamilton fancy
- 'Everything points to him going close' - Tom Segal thinks there is plenty more to come from this unexposed handicapper
- 'A step forward looks extremely likely' - Tom Segal fancies an unexposed handicapper to strike on Friday
more inBetting offers